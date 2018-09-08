Govt forms committees for ULB, Panchayat polls

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 07:
The State government Friday constituted inter-departmental committees for conducting elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayats even though one of the major regional party, National Conference (NC) has already boycotted the polls and the other mainstream Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to follow suit.
The General Administration Department (GAD) issued an order stating, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of following Committees to ensure smooth inter-departmental coordination to facilitate the conduct of elections to the Municipal Bodies and Panchayats in the State.”
According to the order, the committee for municipal elections would have Financial Commissioner, Housing and Urban Development Department as Chairman while representatives of Home Department, Finance Department, General Administration Department, Information Department and Police Headquarter as members.
The order states that the committee for Panchayat polls would have Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj as Chairperson while the representatives of Home Department, Finance Department, GAD, Information Department and Police Headquarter would be the members.
The order has been issued even after the PDP appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to convene an All Party Meeting to discuss the feasibility of conducting these elections.
Meanwhile, NC has boycotted polls asking the State and GoI’s to clear their stand on protecting the Article 35-A, the hearing of which has been deferred to January 2019 after the State government’s counsel informed the apex court that the State needs to prepare for the polls.
The PDP Thursday hinted at boycotting the polls too and the announcement is likely to be made by Sunday after the party holds wider consultations with its workers and leaders.