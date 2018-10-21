Govt forms committees for timely implementation of central scheme in JK

Srinagar:
Governor’s administration on Saturday accorded sanction to the constitution of State Level Steering Committee (SLSC) and State Level Executive Committee (SLEC) for implementation of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) scheme across the State.
According to the order by issued by GAD, the SLSC shall be headed by Chief Secretary J&K. Its members are Vice Chairman/Director General, Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, Administrative Secretary Health & Medical Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary School Education Department, Administrative Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Administrative Secretary Information Technology Department, Administrative Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Department, and Administrative Secretary Social Welfare Department.
While as, Administrative Secretary Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj is Member Secretary and the Committee shall also have two special invitees to be co-opted by the Chairman, as and when required.
The mandate of the State Level Steering Committee shall be to formulate appropriate strategy and policy for implementation of the RGSA scheme in accordance with the guidelines, monitoring, ensuring transparency, accountability and review of the scheme at all levels.
As per the order, Administrative Secretary Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj shall head the SLEC. Its members are Director General, Youth Services & Sports, Director General/Director Rural Development Department, Jammu/Kashmir, Director Social Welfare Department, Jammu/Kashmir, Director Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir, Director, IT and Electronics Department, Director Panchayati Raj, Director (Finance), Department of Rural Development &Panchayati Raj, and Principal, Regional Extension Training Centre, Budgam/RS Pura.
While as, representative of Agriculture Production Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary and representative of J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development/Panchayati Raj Training Institute are its members.
Whereas, Director (Planning), Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj is its Member Secretary and two special invitees to be Co-opted by the Chairperson, as and when required are its special invitees.
The mandate of the State Level Executive Committee shall be to approve Annual State Capacity Building Plans to be prepared by the state in accordance with the RGSA guidelines, considering the requirements of the Panchayats on the basis of their GPDPs, with thrust on formulating plans keeping in view the 29 items included in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution and also to achieve the SDGs.
Such plans are also required to be made as aligned to the objectives of Mission Antyodaya in the Panchayats covered by the Mission and also those falling in 115 Aspirational Districts, the order added.