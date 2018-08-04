Govt forms committee to clear faculty appointments at SKIMS

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 03:
In a significant development, the government has constituted a committee to clear the faculty appointments at Sher–e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, officials said on Friday.
According to sources, on the directions of Governor NN Vohra, the government has formed a committee in order to clear the appointments of professors and assistant professors in 39 specialties at the premier institute.
“The noteworthy move came a few days ago. The committee has been asked to clear the appointments shortly so that the aspiring doctors could join the respective departments,” said a source.
The members of the committee have been asked to file a report and suggest recommendations in order to clear the long pending issue of faculty appointments which have been delayed from over past three years. The delay has left aspirants uncertain.
SKIMS authorities completed the interviews of the faculty appointments in the month of May this year but the final results are still pending.
Although the authorities said they are working to finalize the results but aspirants have been left shocked stating that in three years the appointments were not cleared.
“In June 2015, SKIMS issued a notification to fill vacancies in many departments. It later readvertised the same in September 2016. Finally, interviews were conducted but results are still nowhere,” a group of aspirants told Rising Kashmir.
They said due to the delay in final results, many skilled doctors who applied for the posts have moved outside the state as they do not want to wait for years together.
Accusing the authorities of leaving the aspirants to suffer they said they have now lost interest and have skipped job opportunities including fellowships.
On an average SKIMS receives 3000 patients from across the valley everyday but it is facing shortage of doctors in vital departments which is taking a toll on patent care.
Departments like anesthesiology, cardiology, nuclear medicine and medical oncology have been hit affected badly. Many important departments have only one or few faculty members.
According to the aspirants, many doctors in the institute seek an extension and want to prove there are “no fresh candidates which is disheartening aspirants.”
Director SKIMS, Dr. Omar Javaid Shah told Rising Kashmir said the process was halted due to unavoidable circumstances.
“The committee is working and will be filing a report shortly. They (the committee) are looking into it meticulously. We will come up with a decision soon,” he said.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com