Govt forms APCC for clearance of industrial units

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 6:
For clearance of medium and large scale industrial units involving an investment more than Rs. 25 crore in plant and machinery, the government has constituted a State Level Apex Project Clearance Committee (APCC) under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary.
The Committee comprises with Administrative Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Administrative Secretary Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Administrative Secretary, Power Development Department, Administrative Secretary, Forest, Environment and Ecology Department, Chairman, J&K State Pollution Control Board, Director Industries and Commerce (concerned), Managing Director, JKDFC, Representative of Industrial Association concerned as its Members, whereas the Managing Director, J&K SIDCO would serve as Convener of the Committee.
The committee shall be served by the Department of Industries and Commerce.
