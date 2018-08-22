Govt formally establishes Governor’s Grievance Cell

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 21:
A day after Rising Kashmir reported about complaints returning to the Grievance Cell, the State administration under Governor Narinder Nath Vohra formally established the Governor’s Grievance cell by an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).
An order issued on Monday by the GAD read, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the renaming of J&K Government Grievance Cell as Governor's Grievance Cell.”
The move comes a day after Rising Kashmir published a news report, ‘Back to square one at Governor’s Grievance Cell’ that detailed how the grievances claimed to have been disposed of by the Grievance Cell were being re-sent by common people citing dissatisfaction.
After the report was published on Monday, GAD issued an order for renaming as well as establishment of the Governor’s Grievance Cell.
“…it is ordered that: Governor's Grievance Cell shall function both at Jammu and Srinagar under the overall supervision of the Principal Secretary to Governor under the administrative control of Governor's Secretariat,” the order read.
As per the order, the staff working in the J&K Government Grievance Cell provided by the GAD would continue to perform duties in the Governor's Grievance Cell while the cell would continue to be serviced by the Project Management Unit (PMU).
The PMU would be headed by Additional Secretary, Inam-uI-Haq Siddiqui, who is re-designated as Project Director, Governor's Grievance Cell.
Meanwhile, after the Rising Kashmir report, a meeting chaired by the Governor was also held for reviewing the functioning of the Governor’s Grievance Cell.
Governor N N Vohra has now been briefed on the functioning of the cell, which even after his visit last month had not been renamed as the Governor’s Grievance Cell.