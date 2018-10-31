About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt formally appoints Dilbagh Singh as DGP

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The government on Wednesday accorded sanction to the appointment of Dilbagh Singh, IPS (JK: 1987) as Director General of Police, J&K. An order issued by the government, Government Order No. 1532 – Home of 2018 and dated 31 October 2018, states “Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Shri Dilbagh Singh, IPS (JK: 1987) as Director General of Police, J&K.”

The order further states Dilbagh Singh will hold the additional charge of the posts of Director General of Police (Prisons) till further orders and Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K till 31 December, 2018.

