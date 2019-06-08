Govt forces occupy 23 Sq kms of land in Srinagar

June 08, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

‘Presence of military establishment’s major obstacle for development’

As per the Master Plan 2035, at least 23 Sq kilometers of land is being occupied by the government forces in Srinagar city including military and paramilitary establishments.

The statistics reveal that there is more area occupied for the defense use than the area used for the development of District, Divisional and State-level public and semi-public infrastructure.

“As per the existing land use, the land under defense including many military and paramilitary establishments is spread over an area of 23 Sq km, which equals eight percent of the existing land area of Srinagar,” reveals the Master Plan.

It further reads that the indiscriminate dispersal of the defense establishments in every nook and corner of the city including civilian areas is construed as a major obstacle for the development.

The Master Plan suggests that adopting the guidelines of the Ministry of Defense, the situation will become grim causing undesirable strain on urban infrastructure.

Undoubtedly defense is a non-urban use which if not shifted needs to be consolidated at select locations in the periphery of the city, says the plan.

The master plan proposes that the existing defense establishments need to be consolidated or re-organized by shifting such establishments located deep inside civilian areas, important commercial areas, public buildings, etc.

As an immediate policy measure, the army establishments at Tattoo Ground, Alouchi Bagh and civilian areas need to be shifted at the earliest.

Chief Town Planner, Kashmir, Fayaz Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that some defense establishments are at strategic locations, which need to be shifted in phases towards the outer areas.

He added that the government has to take these defense establishments out from the occupied buildings.

“These spaces will be used for other developmental infrastructure in the city,” Khan said adding that there cannot be the complete lifting of military establishments.

Referring to Tattoo ground, he said negotiations are already going on between Army and the government; they have to leave that area for the development of the city, he added.