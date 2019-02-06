Govt forces launch CASO in Kupwara

AgenciesBaramulla
Government forces on Wednesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Hajam Mohalla, Lolab in district Kupwara.
All the exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches were conducted, they said, adding that no contact was established with the militants.
[Representational Pic]