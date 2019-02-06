About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt forces launch CASO in Kupwara

Agencies

Baramulla

Government forces on Wednesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Hajam Mohalla, Lolab in district Kupwara.

All the exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches were conducted, they said, adding that no contact was established with the militants.

