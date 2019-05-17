About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Govt forces launch CASO in Kulgam's Okey

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

Reports said th CASO was launched in Okey village following inputs about the presence of militants.

The search operation was underway in the area, reports said.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Govt forces launch CASO in Kulgam's Okey

              

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

Reports said th CASO was launched in Okey village following inputs about the presence of militants.

The search operation was underway in the area, reports said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;