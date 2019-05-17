Govt forces launch CASO in Kulgam's Okey

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.
Reports said th CASO was launched in Okey village following inputs about the presence of militants.
The search operation was underway in the area, reports said.
