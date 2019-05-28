About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

Government forces  Tuesday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at a village in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. 

Reports said police, Army and paramilitary CRPF laid a siege around Kehripora village in Soaf Shali area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

The house to house searches were underway in the village. Further details awaited.

(File picture)

