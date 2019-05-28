Govt forces launch CASO in Kokernag village

May 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Government forces Tuesday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at a village in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said police, Army and paramilitary CRPF laid a siege around Kehripora village in Soaf Shali area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

The house to house searches were underway in the village. Further details awaited.

(File picture)