Govt forces displaying highhandedness against Muharram processions: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) has strongly denounced the imposition of curbs in the city centre Lal Chowk and majority of parts Srinagar to foil Muharram processions and use of force on mourners besides blocking all routes even those leading to hospitals terming it as the direct inference in the religious affairs.
The Hurriyat strongly condemned the use of force on mourners, thrashing and detaining them as ultimate highandednes by the authorities.
The Hurriyat alleged that it has been the age old practice across Kashmir that on 8th and 10th of Muharram, huge processions used to take out from various parts of Srinagar and other parts of the valley to pay rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain ( AS) and his companions who were martyred in Karbala. However over the past three decades, the rulers have been disallowing these processions and using brute force against the mourners which is highly condemnable. The Hurriyat said the government's practice of foiling Muharram processions is totally undemocratic.
The Hurriyat said that the government has already been trampling the social and political rights of people of Kashmiris and now same force is being used to muzzle the religious practices which is not only unfortunate but deserves all forms of condemnation.
The Hurriyat strongly condemned the continuous arrest of a Kashmiri nursing student Muhammad Iqbal who was arrested at Khabar Kotli Jammu stating that his family is not being provided information about their son which has added to their worry.
The Hurriyat also expressed deep shock and grief over the mysterious murder of a minor boy of Basarbugh, Ganderbal whose body was found in an orchard and demanded that those behind this gruesome killing must be given an exemplary punishment.