Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

May 02, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Government forces detained at least 26 youth from different villages of South Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama districts during nocturnal raids on Wednesday.

Locals said that six persons were detained by government forces from Narwah and Vehil villages of Shopian district while around 20 youth were detained from Tahab and Nayuna villages of Pulwama.

The detensions come ahead of third phase of polling for Anantnag parliamentary constituency scheduled on 6 May in Shopian and Pulwama.