Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

May 01, 2019 | Javid Sofi

At least 19 youth were detained from three different village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district during nocturnal raids on Tuesday.

Locals said that government forces raided Gudoora, Newa and Parigam villages of the district during intervening night of April 30 and May 1 and detained 19 youth.

They identified the detained youth as Naseer Ahmad, Iqmat Bashir, Shabnam, Ishfaq Ahmad , Arsheed Ahmad ,Mohin Aslam ,Muzaffar Thoker, Aasif Wagay , Rayees, Aqib Manzoor and Mukhtar Ahmad.

On Tuesday night around 22 youth were detained from Murran village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district while four youth were detained from Keegam village of Shopian district.

Ahead of the third phase of polling for Anantnag parliamentary constituency , scheduled for May 6 in Shopian and Pulwama, government forces have detained scores of youth from different parts of south Kashmir including Murran, Kangan, Parigama, Newa, Rajpora, Payar, Keegam and other villages.