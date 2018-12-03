Govt forces call off CASO after militants escape in Shopian village

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) which was launched after a brief exchange of gunfire at Sangram area South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday was called off after militants managed to escape.
Reports said government forces called off CASO, which was launched in the wee hours today in the village, after militants managed escape taking advantage of darkness.
Earlier, police said there was an exchange of fire between militants and goverment forces in the area.
Reports said the government forces intensified searches in the area, however, no further contact was established with the militants.
Later, the CASO was called off.
(Representional picture)