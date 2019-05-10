Govt forces arrest three in Budgam

Government forces arrested three brothers in the wee hours of Friday from a village in central Kashmir district of Badgam, official sources said.
They said security forces raided two houses at Cherawani near Charar-e-Sharief in Badgam in the wee hours Friday.
Government forces later arrested three brothers Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Irfan Ahmad Dar and Touseef Ahmad Dar, sons of Abdul Hameed Dar.
