About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 10, 2019 | Agencies

Govt forces arrest three in Budgam

Government forces arrested three brothers in the wee hours of Friday from a village in central Kashmir district of Badgam, official sources said. 

They said security forces raided two houses at Cherawani near Charar-e-Sharief in Badgam in the wee hours Friday. 

Government forces later arrested three brothers Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Irfan Ahmad Dar and Touseef Ahmad Dar, sons of Abdul Hameed Dar.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 10, 2019 | Agencies

Govt forces arrest three in Budgam

              

Government forces arrested three brothers in the wee hours of Friday from a village in central Kashmir district of Badgam, official sources said. 

They said security forces raided two houses at Cherawani near Charar-e-Sharief in Badgam in the wee hours Friday. 

Government forces later arrested three brothers Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Irfan Ahmad Dar and Touseef Ahmad Dar, sons of Abdul Hameed Dar.

News From Rising Kashmir

;