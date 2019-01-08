Govt for immediate updating of seniority lists

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 07:
The government Monday asked all the Departments to ensure immediate updating of seniority lists.
“It is impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries to conclude on urgent basis, the process of updation of seniority lists in the Departments under their charge,” said a circular issued by the General Administration Department.
It said the finalization of seniority lists and their regular updation is pre-requisite for effective Cadre Management and all the Cadre Controlling Authorities are duty bound to ensure that the seniority lists are updated on regular basis.
“The General Administration Department (GAD) has time and again underscored the need for regular updation of seniority lists and the Governor while reviewing the issues related to service matters has inter-alia instructed all Administrative Departments to update the seniority lists in time bound manner,” it said adding that the Administrative Departments have not complied with the previous instructions of GAD in this regard.