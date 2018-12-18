Govt foils JRL’s march to BadamiBagh Cantonment

Curbs imposed in parts of Srinagar; Mirwaiz, Malik detained; CUK, IUST postpone exams; Class work in Srinagar colleges to remain suspended; Life crippled for 3rd consecutive day in Kashmir
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 17:
Authorities Monday thwarted Resistance Leadership (JRL’s) march to BadamiBagh Cantonment in Srinagar against civilian killings in Pulwama by imposing curbs in parts of Srinagar and detaining Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik.
The police and paramilitary personnel had imposed tough restrictions in civil lines areas falling under Ram Munshibagh police station.
The police and paramilitary personnel had sealed PanthaChowk-Sonwar-Dalgate road stretch from all sides and made it out of bound for civilians.
The heavy contingents of forces were deployed at the entry and exit points of PanthaChowk-Sonwar-Dalgate road to prevent people from taking out any protest rally towards the BadamiBagh Army base.
An official said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.
The restrictions were also imposed in downtown areas of city including Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal and M R Gunj to prevent people from taking out any protest march.
The partial restrictions remained in force in the areas falling under jurisdiction of Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations, a police official said.
He said the curbs were imposed to foil any attempt by people to march towards Badamibagh Cantonment in view of JRL’s call.
JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik defied the restrictions and tried to march towards the Army headquarters in Srinagar.
Malik, who had gone into hiding since Saturday, took out a march from GawKadal along with his supporters, including women against the killings in Pulwama.
As Malik and his supporters, who were wearing white shrouds with messages like “Indian army kill us all” reached Budshahbridge, police swung into action and detained the JKLF chairman and some protestors.
Later, they were lodged in KothiBagh police station.
The arrests triggered clashes in the area with youth pelting stones on the force personnel, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells. The clashes continued for about an hour.
Before his arrest, Malik told reporters that international community was maintaining silence on killings in Kashmir just because of business ties with India.
“The international community should break its silence and stop India from committing grave human rights violations in Kashmir,” he said.
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq defied the house arrest restrictions and tried to march towards BadamiBagh Cantonment along with his supporters.
As Mirwaiz came out of his Nageen residence, a contingent of police deployed outside his house detained him and his supporters.
Later, he was placed again under house detention.
Addressing reporters before his detention, Mirwaiz said Kashmir was being held “hostage” on the behest of power and military might by India.
“The seven civilians killed in Pulwama are innocents. And it is shameful for government and forces to label them as militant sympathisers. This is the worst example of state terrorism,” Mirwaiz said.
He said they were not being even allowed to express sympathy and condolence with the families of slain civilians.
Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani was barred from coming out of his Hyderpora residence, where he is under house arrest.
“Geelani was scheduled to move towards BadamiBagh as per the JRL program. However, police did not allow him to come out as they had sealed main gate of his residence,” said Hurriyat (G) spokesman.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik had called for march to BadamiBagh to register protest against civilian killings in Pulwama.
Meanwhile, normal life in Valley remained crippled for third consecutive day on Monday due to shutdown called by JRL.
All shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of Valley while public transport was off the roads.
The train service between Banihal and Baramulla remained suspended for third consecutive day today due to security reasons.
Train service was suspended on Saturday following killing of seven civilians in forces firing on protestors during clashes near encounter site in Pulwama.
An official said the train service would resume once the fresh advisory is received from the police.
The mobile internet remained suspended for third consecutive day in Valley today. In the evening, 2G internet mobile services were restored.
Meanwhile, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) postponed all examinations scheduled for Tuesday, said a varsity spokesman.
He said new dates for the postponed examinations would be notified separately.
The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) postponed the examinations slated for Tuesday.
A spokesman of the varsity said new dates for the deferred exams would be notified later separately.
He said the class work would also remain suspended at the IUST campus on Tuesday.
J&K Services Selection Board (SSB) also postponed the interview for the post of NaibTehsildar and Counselling and document verification of shortlisted candidates for the post of Assistant storekeeper cum Clerk which was scheduled to be held on Monday.
According to a SSB spokesman, the new date for the interview and Counselling cum document verification shall be announced separately.
He, however, said the interview and counselling-cum-document verification of the shortlisted candidates shall be held as per the schedule from Tuesday.
The state level event/growers meet of Department of Horticulture Kashmir scheduled on Monday at SKICC Srinagar was postponed and would now be held on December 20 at SKICC, Director Horticulture Kashmir, M AQadiri said.