Govt foils JRL’s Lal Chowk march

Mirwaiz, Malik detained; Geelani barred
Protests, clashes in parts of Valley
No curbs in Srinagar today
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
The authorities on Tuesday imposed curbs in parts of Srinagar to foil the “Lal Chowk march” called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against killing of seven civilians during a powerful blast at encounter site at Kulgam on Sunday.
Police detained Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik and barred Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani from marching towards the city centre.
Police and paramilitary CRPF men imposed tough restrictions in and around Lal Chowk to foil the protest march called by JRL against the killings of civilians in blast near encounter site at Kulgam.
The cops had placed barricades and concertina wires in the city centre to prevent movement of people.
However, defying curbs, JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik, who had gone into hiding, surfaced at Koker Bazaar in the morning and tried to lead a rally towards Lal Chowk.
Before Malik could reach the Ganta Ghar, policemen detained him and lodged him in a nearby police station.
“At every nook and corner of the Valley, young boys are being killed. We only see coffins of these young men. And the irony is that we are even barred from mourning these deaths. Peaceful protests are not being allowed,” Malik told reporters before he was taken into custody.
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was also detained when he tried to defy house arrest restrictions and march towards Lal Chowk after scaling wall of his residence at Nageen.
Before his arrest, Mirwaiz told reporters that Kashmir has been turned into a “slaughter house” where Kashmiris are being killed with impunity.
He said the nation, which kills small children and pregnant women, has lost all sense of humanity and morality. “To ask them for probes or action against perpetrators of killings is travesty of justice and humiliating the victims.”
“The time has come when we all have to come together to stop the genocide of Kashmiris. We all have to stand up and fight the injustice,” Mirwaiz said.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani was not allowed by policemen to step out of his Hyderpora residence.
The Hurriyat (G) chairman said in world’s largest and heavily militarized zone of Jammu and Kashmir, people are not even allowed to breathe freely. “Their voice is chocked and their human needs are curbed on the pretext of security.”
In Lal Chowk, traders staged protest demonstrations against the civilian killings in Kulgam.
Members of High Court Bar Association also took out a protest march against the human rights violations committed by forces. The bar members were led by its President Mian Abdul Qayoom.
Srinagar and other parts Valley observed shutdown for second consecutive day against the killing of seven civilians in Kulgam.
The shops, business establishments, educational institutions and fuel stations remained closed in most parts of the Valley while public transport was off the roads.
The strike was spontaneous as none of the separatist or militant organisation had called for shutdown today.
The youth clashed with forces at Nawab Bazar, Chattabal, Parimpora, JVC and other parts of Srinagar. The forces burst tear smoke shells to disperse the protesters, who were pelting stones on them.
At Wathura, Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, forces used tear smoke shells after youth pelted stones on them.
Clashes were also reported from Kadlabal area of Pampore area of Pulwama district.
Meanwhile, a senior police official said curbs would not be imposed in Srinagar tomorrow in view of the “Kulgam Chalo” called by the separatist leaders.
“We will be monitoring the situation,” he said.