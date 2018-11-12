Govt fines schools in Sonawari Rs 31,000 for selling text books

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora
Continuing its campaign against the sale of textbooks at exorbitant rates and in the premises of private schools, the legal metrology department on Monday conducted inspections of various schools and markets and imposed fine on violators.
The inspections in Bandipora's Sonwari area were conducted by a joint team of Legal Metrology and Food Safety.
During inspections the team found Greenland Public School Inderkoot Sumbal involved in selling textbooks in school premises while the books were being supplied by SS Stationery of Inderkoot Sumbal. The team registered case against both and imposed a fine of Rs 25000.
Legal metrology team also imposed a fine of Rs 6000 on Modern Book Depot Bori Kadal for selling textbooks at exorbitant rates while a case was also registered against Green Valley School Naidkhai Sumbal.
Government had earlier passed strict directions to the private schools not to compel parents to buy books and uniform from the school or from any specific shops. The booksellers have also been warned not to sell books at exorbitant rates