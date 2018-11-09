Govt fines Bandipora Private School of Rs 25000 for selling books

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora
The legal metrology department Friday imposed a fine of Rs 25000 on a private school in north Kashmir’s Bandipora for violating government rules by selling books in the school premises.
On Thursday a joint team of Revenue, Legal Metrology and Food Safety headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir conducted inspection of various schools and registered a case against Eaglet Public School Bandipora for selling books in the school.
The Legal Metrology Department on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 25000 on the school for violating government orders by selling books in school premises. The inspection team seized books in bulk and had also registered a case against the school authorities.
Earlier, the department had also imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on bookseller-Papu Stationers for selling books on exorbitant rates and violating legal metrology laws.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has constituted various inspection teams to keep check on the violation of rules with regard to the sale of books.
Government has passed strict directions to the private schools not to compel parents to buy books and uniform from the school or from any specific shops. The booksellers have also been warned not to sell books on exorbitant rates.