Govt finalizes insurer for Ayushman Bharat

Srinagar, October 01:
Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is going to be rolled out Jammu & Kashmir soon.
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company has been selected and Notification of Award (NoA) has been signed by Govt of J&K and accepted by selected Insurance Company on 01/10/2018 in the presence of Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, J&K.
Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) is a cashless, paperless, health insurance scheme that gives a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs to the beneficiary family per year through a chain of 13,000 government and private empaneled hospitals across the country.
In the state of Jammu & Kashmir 6,13,648 families will be covered under the scheme and all the members of the family irrespective of age, preexisting conditions, family size or gender will be eligible for free treatment. The scheme has a national portability i.e., the beneficiary can access services at any empaneled hospital in the country and avail any of the 1350 medical packages that cover almost all medical and surgical procedures. Beneficiaries will only be required to carry any prescribed photo identity to receive treatment at the hospital.
In Jammu & Kashmir, the scheme will be funded on a 90:10 ratio basis by the central and State government respectively. “State Health Agency” with a governing body and an “Executive committee” for implementation of the insurance scheme has been constituted in the State. The State Health agency is in the process of being registered as a society under the J&K Societies Registration Act. Besides District implementation Units are being set up in all the districts of the state. Tendering process for selection of insurance company for providing cover to the beneficiary families has been completed and the lowest bidder Bajaj Allianz has been awarded the contract at Rs 775 per beneficiary family.
The scheme is going to generate employment in the form of managers, IT professionals, district programme coordinators, administrative and ministerial staff. Arogya Mitras, who shall serve as a first contact point, for beneficiaries will be engaged at each of the empaneled hospitals.