Published at December 24, 2018 04:57 PM 0Comment(s)876views


Govt finalises livestock breeding policy

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir government has finalised a livestock breeding policy aimed at increasing productivity and production in a sustainable manner and also farmers' income.

The policy was finalised here at a meeting chaired by Asghar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, animal, sheep and fisheries department, an official spokesman said Monday.

 The policy aims at improving socio-economic status of livestock producers and to support research and development initiatives in the sector.

It lays emphasis on high quality breeding of horse, sheep, goat and bull.

Highlighting the wide gap between demand and production of poultry and poultry products in the state, the policy said the activities in this sector need to be scaled up to the maximum.

 

