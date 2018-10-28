Govt fails to trace 9 Terracota tiles missing from Harwan

‘Artefacts should be kept in museum at place of discovery’
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 27:
State government has failed to recover the nine precious Terracotta tiles, which are missing from Harwan Buddhist site since 1989.
Historians say Harwan is considered as the ancient Buddhist site in Srinagar treasuring the rich historic artefacts. They claim that the nine terracotta tiles have been of great archaeological importance dating back to the third to the fourth century.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Author and Historian, Khalid Bashir Ahmad said he had written a book about the rich artefacts in the state and its theft.
“There were many important artefacts including the tiles with figural and symbolic forms which are very precious and dated back to 3rd-4th century AD. It represented an independent local artistic tradition and depicted a high degree of sophistication,” he said.
He said these terracotta tiles have not been found yet and the concerned department is paying no heed in recovering them.
"It is very unfortunate that despite filing an RTI related to this matter, the concerned department is hardly bothered and I am yet to receive any response from them. In fact, I had written a book dedicated to the rich history of Kashmir and its theft. Historical artefacts should be kept in a museum at the place of their discovery,” Ahmad said.
“Harwan site is under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) but instead of preserving the artefacts here they took the maximum number of such historical representations to other places,” he added.
As per the book written by Ahmad, terracotta tiles are the Centre of the fourth Buddhist Council held during the reign of Kanishka.
The antiquities found in Harwan site include terracotta figures and fragments of Buddha image and a few clay tablets bearing miniature stupa in relief.
Saleem Beigh, State Convener, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) said the ASI is supposed to form a site museum at Harwan, where they could keep all these historical representations. "I think ASI has taken the terracotta tiles to Delhi. Actually, they are supposed to construct a museum at the sites which are under them."
Beigh said there is a big problem in preserving and conserving the monuments in the state.
“It is very unfortunate that there is an inappropriate conservation of these monuments, which are very important for us. The state government has a big role in it. They have to provide a land for the site museums. Why aren’t they doing it? he asked.
He said the status of preservation and conservation of the monuments and precious representations in the state is deteriorating.
"ASI, doesn't have an office here. In 1990s, the maximum offices under Government of India control were shifted from here, but those offices came back to Kashmir, without ASI office. It is the responsibility of the State government to look into the matter and make preservation and conservation of these historic and precious artefacts a priority,” said Beigh.
Director Archeology, Archives and Museums, Muneer ul Islam was not available for his comments.