Govt fails to streamline education sector, several colleges headless

June 12, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Notwithstanding the tall claims of streamlining education sector, the State Government has failed to fill the vacancies of nearly a dozen principals of Government Degree Colleges (GDC)— who got retired from services this year.

At least 10 principals of different colleges across the State has been retired from government services from January to May end 2019.

Ironically none of the posts has been filled yet by the State government—besides those dozens of colleges that have either incharge principals or additional charges have been given to senior teaching staff.

The ten principals include Dr Kiran Bakshi who got retired on 31-01-2019, followed by Z A Chatt who got retired on 28-02-2019; Dr Satinder Singh on 31-01-2019; Dr N A Charag on 31-05-2019.

Another ex-principal Shabir Hussain Shah got retired 30-04-2019; Dr Asha Gupta on 31-03-2019; Nisar Ahmad Yatoo on 31-03-2019; Abdul Rehman Bhat on 31-01-2019; Abdul Majeed Dar on 31-03-2019 and Dr Rafiya Rashid got retired on 28-02-2019.

Apart from principals, more than two dozen Associate Professor’s (APs), Assistant Professor’s (APs), librarians and Physical Training Instructors (PTI’s) got also retired.

Pertinently, in the month of February, Rising Kashmir reported about the vacant posts of teaching, non-teaching and administrative staff in Government Degree Colleges wherein at least 978 posts were lying vacant in the department against the sanctioned staff.

These posts include over three dozen principal posts wherein incharge principals were posted, 766 posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor were also lying vacant.

One of the principals told Rising Kashmir, “The Principal of Hadipora Degree College in Sopore was given additional charges to run Boys College Sopore.

“The Principal of Sopore Womens Colleges and Kupwara Womens College got also retired this year. Last year in April, the principal of Uri Degree College got retired but the post has not been filled so far and the additional charges were given to a senior lecturer to run the College,” he said.

“The principal of Bagh-i-Dilawar-Khan College Srinagar got retired this year and the additional charges of the college were given to the principal of SP College and the Budgam Degree College is also being run by the incharge principal,” he said.

Director Colleges Yaseen Ahmed Shah said, “Without staff or a Principal, College cannot function.”

“This recruitment has its own procedure and I assure you that the vacant Principal posts would be filled soon. For more than one and a half months, there was a model code of conduct which is also one of the reasons for the delay in filling the posts,” Shah said.