Govt fails to root-out corruption despite tall claims: Vakil

July 06, 2019 |

Peoples conference senior vice president and former minister, Abdul Gani Vakil Friday said that despite tall claims the Governor, Satya Pal Pal Malik-led administration had failed to root out corruption in the state.

Vakil said that Malik had assured action against those bigwigs, who are involved in the corruption and have accumulated huge illegal wealth.

“Much is being discussed about rooting-out of corrupt in the state; however, nothing is happening on the ground level,” the senior PC leader said while addressing a party convention at Nowpora-Kalan in Rafiabad.

Accusing the People’s Democratic Party, National Conference and Congress parties of crippling the state accountability commission during their regimes, Vakil said there are cases registered with the commission against most of the leaders of these parties.

He said it was astonishing that the former ministers from these parties have got stay orders from the court to escape from the law of the land.

“From the past decade there has been no effort from the successive regimes to remove the stay orders,” Vakil said.

The senior leader lambasted upon the National Conference and called “ridiculous” the party’s pseudo assurances to safeguard the special status of the state by making 42 amendments in article 370 by applying central laws.

He said the NC during its regimes, made amendments in Article 35 A, which defines state subject of the state, it was responsible for reducing the Article to a hallow.

Vakil also blamed NC for forging allaince with the party congress who is responsible for abolishing 1953 position and also abolished post of Prime Minister and sadri-riyasat in the State.

“Even the congress with the help of the then NC government led by Farooq Abdulah got Maqbool Bhat hanged while during the cheif ministership of Omar Abdullah, Mohammad Afzal Guru was hanged which reveals the party can go to any extent for the lust of power,” he added.

