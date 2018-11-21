Govt fails to provide relief for Kashmir’s pellet victims

Victims approach SHRC, seek immediate compensation
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Scores of pellet victims have registered themselves in State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) as victims are yet to receive compensation, ex-gratia relief from the government.
At least 167 pellet victims of different districts injured during the year 2017-18 have registered their complaints in the SHRC and have sought a recommendation of compensation and ex-gratia relief from the State government.
According to the official figures, most of the cases registered in the Commission were from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
69 pellet victims of Baramulla have registered themselves in the SHRC, followed by victims of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district where from the Commission received 43 complaints pertaining to this matter and have sought compensation from the government.
Similarly, SHRC has registered 10 complaints from the pellet victims of Srinagar, 09 complaints from Budgam, 12 from Kupwara, 6 from Bandipora and 5 from the victims of Shopian district.
As per the SHRC record, over 3800 victims were hit by pellets during 2016 unrest and the majority of the victims were from district Srinagar.
The Commission said that the figures of these pellet injured victims were revealed by the concerned government officers.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of district Srinagar had informed the SHRC that 1396 pellet injuries were recorded in the district during 2016 unrest and the assistant deputy commissioner Srinagar also informed the Commission that 27 pellet victims were having ophthalmological injuries.
Likewise, the Block Medical Officers (BMO’s) in different zones of Baramulla district and Medical Superintendent (MS) of Baramulla district hospital have informed the Commission that they treated over 1177 pellet victims during 2016 unrest.
Similarly, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a reply to SHRC notice regarding the pellet injured victims in the year 2016 has said that 850 pellet victims were treated in Shopian hospitals and sub-hospitals. However, Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Shopian district has also said that the department has received 10 pellet victim cases.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal has also informed the Commission that 137 pellet victim cases were registered in the year 2016. During 2016 unrest, 47 pellet cases were registered by the authorities in Pulwama, 47 cases in Kulgam, 48 in Kupwara and 04 cases in Budgam.