Govt fails to prepare action plan for scientific disposal of plastic waste

June 01, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Despite repeated directions and warnings from National Green Tribunal (NGT), the state government has failed prepare an action plan for systematic disposal of plastic waste.

For failing to find proper plan for disposing plastic waste, Jammu and Kashmir, along with others states may have to pay environment compensation of Rs one crore each, for not submitting their respective action plans on systematic disposal of plastic waste to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as the April 30 deadline set by the National Green Tribunal has passed by.

State Pollution Control Board Kashmir, Regional Director, Syed Nadeem Hussain told Rising Kashmir that the PCB was not aware of the directions to formulate an action plan on plastic waste disposal but they will be doing it as soon as possible.

He said that there seems to be some misconceptions as the board has done a work related to plastic waste especially Polythene." We have to examine that judgment."

As per the official data, the State generates more than 700 tons of solid waste every day.

However, as per the Pollution Control Board (PCB) data, in 2017 -2018 year, the state has produced 27870 tones of plastic waste.

As per the PCB official, the absence of proper landfill sites and scientific disposal methods has further caused damage to the environment.

Despite multiple orders passed by the High Court, the State government has not shown any seriousness in implementing it, encouraging plastic menace in the State.

Recently, the government has imposed ban on the non-biodegradable disposable items which are being used in the daily chores.

However, on ground , no ban is visible as every year the State uses millions of plastic bags and half of the plastic used is disposable items such as disposable plates, cups, bowls, tumblers, spoons, forks and knives, grocery bags, straws, sachets, chips packets, plastic bottles and other plastic items.

Tonnes of plastic make way into the precious water bodies including Dal Lake, Wullar Lake, and Anchar Lake, polluting and causing these water bodies a serious damage.

Due to growing concern of environmental degradation by polythene, State government first imposed a blanket ban on carrying polythene carry bags in June 2008, under J&K Non-Biodegradable Material (Management, Handling and Disposal) Act, 2007.

In March 2016, ban on polythene bags having a thickness above 50 microns was lifted and permitted for manufacturing and usage.

In April 2017, the government re-imposed a blanket ban on below 50-micron thickness polythene carry bags.

Despite strict orders from the High Court, the State government and the concerned departments are not equipped to deal with plastic pollution.

According to the official of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), the Corporation collects 40 percent of the plastic waste every day in Srinagar. “SMC collects 350 metric tons of solid waste every day. Out of 350 metric tones, 40 percent is plastic waste.” He said, of the 40 percent plastic, 15 percent is recyclable.