Govt fails to pay Rs 53 crore power bill to PDD

Police, SMC, Health, PHE, PSC among major defaulters; PDD itself in defaulter list
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 26:
The government has failed to pay Rs 53 crore to the Power Development Department (PDD).
The various departments of the State owe a whopping Rs 53.38 crore electricity charges to the PDDtill August 31 this year.
This comes at a time when Jammu Kashmir is facing acute shortage of electricity due to lack of infrastructure and want of funds.
Interestingly, PDD is among the various government departments besides the Police, Srinagar Municipal Committee (SMC), Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Public Service Commission (PSC) that figure in the list of power defaulters.
As per the official figures, SMC has a total outstanding of Rs 6.73 crore on account on street lights; Engineering Mechanical City Drainage Division owesRs 2.73 crore; Health department owes Rs 9.20 crore; Estates owe Rs 8.28 croreand Revenue department owes Rs 1.89 crore to the PDD.
Similarly, Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED) owes Rs 66 lakh; Public Health Engineering (PHE) owesRs 16 lakh; Transport department owesRs 6 lakh; State Development Authority (SDA) owes Rs 7 lakh.
PSC owesRs 18.71 lakh to the PDD; Manager Centre Market owes Rs 15.28 lakh; Garrison Engineers I&II owe Rs 65.5 lakh to the PDD.
The Police department is another major defaulter with 1.41 crore pending bills.
District Police Lines owesRs 28 lakh, Crime Branch of J&K Police owesRs 22 lakh, SSP Control Room (New Sec) I and II owe Rs2.61 lakh, SSP (CIK) owesRs 2.17 lakh, Women Police Station owes Rs 13 lakh, SP Operation Cargo SOG owesRs 57 lakh, IGP Railways owesRs 12.8 lakh, Senior Superintendent of Police New Building owesRs 1.69 lakh while Commandant JKAP 5th Battalion for New Building owesRs 1.8 lakh.
Meanwhile, PDD is itself among the defaulters.
The AEE (EM&RE STD-II) R/STN Shalistore has an outstanding of Rs 11.6 lakh; AEE (EM & RE STD-II) R/STN Karan Nagar has an outstanding of over Rs 4 lakh; AEE (EM &RE–ESD Karan Nagar) has an outstanding of Rs 4 lakh. Similarly, Development Commissioner Power owes Rs 1 lakh to its own department.
Meanwhile, a PDD official said under the “book adjustment”, the pending bills of the government departments was paid by the State government.
“It is the Finance department that from its own exchequer clears the outstanding amount of all the departments who owe money to PDD,” an official said.