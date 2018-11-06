Govt fails to implement scheme to finance orchardists

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 05:
As the horticulture sector of Kashmir has been getting affected every year due to natural calamities, the State government is yet to implement Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) to financially assist the growers to bear losses.
Due to the untimely snowfall that hilly and plains of Kashmir received on Saturday, the growers predict the loss worth more than Rs 600 crore.
The growers claim that nearly 25 percent of the Valley’s apple production had not been harvested yet, which, they said had been damaged due to snowfall.
“This was the peak season for the farmers to harvest various varieties of apple but the snowfall has brought miseries to the farmers who have already invested a huge sum on these orchards,” President Fruit Growers Association, Fayaz Ahmad Malik said.
He said the snowfall damaged apple orchards from north to south Kashmir to a large extent.
“Mostly the trees, which yield produce in large quantity, are the casualty this time,” Malik said.
He said horticulture sector, despite being the biggest industry, had not been brought under insurance cover to asset farmers in distress.
“For the last 15 years, we have been appealing the government to launch crop insurance schemes but it seems they are not bothered,” Malik said. “Even during 2014 floods, farmers were left high and dry by the government without any financial assistance to cope up with the disaster.”
Malik claims that at least 5000 trucks loaded with apples were stranded on Srinagar-Jammu highway, which, he said had added to their losses.
Abdul Ahad Sofi, a noted pomologist, attributed the current losses to the lack of preparedness and proper insurance cover to the orchardists.
“It was a natural calamity but the government should take appropriate steps. Crop insurance is essential as it will covers all natural disasters,” Sofi said.
Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Shopian, said that apples were yet to be plucked and some were lying on the ground.
“My orchard has been damaged,” he said.
Ahmad requested the government to compensate the losses and provide crop insurance scheme to safeguard the future of farmers.
He said the apple industry in Kashmir would face a silent death if the government would not take positive steps to save it.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), an amalgam of traders also estimated loss worth Rs 500 crore due to snowfall.
They said the crop insurance scheme was functional in Jammu but has not been extended to Kashmir region yet.
CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami called for introduction and implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme (CIS) in Jammu Kashmir and said the scheme would save fruit growers and agriculturists in the event of losses suffered due to natural calamities.