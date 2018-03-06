Govt fails to implement ‘out of turn promotion’ policy

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Mar 05
The state government has failed to implement ‘out of turn promotion’ policy, a central government scheme for in-service sportspersons and coaches, leaving meritorious sportspersons to fend for themselves.
The policy was formulated in 2011 by Government of India (GoI) for outstanding in-service sportspersons and coaches in various departments. Interestingly, from the past six years, J&K sportspersons and coaches are still waiting for the scheme.
The scheme was aimed to grant maximum three ‘out of turn’ promotions to Central Government Civilian Employees (sportspersons/coaches) for medal winning performance at Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships.
According to officials, it was also approved for the record-breaking medal winning performance in National games conducted by Indian Olympic Association in the regular disciplines of Olympic, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships.
The scheme also covers specially-abled sportspersons for equivalent participation in events or games organized for them, according to the policy.
Earlier, the Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions issued an order to demand for grant of out of turn promotion for excellence in sports events has been considered by the government.
It has been decided to allow a maximum of three out of turn promotions to sportspersons or coaches for excellence in sports events as per provisions of the order.
The scheme has been implemented in all other states much before but J&K government is still in dilemma to implement it.
Many sportspersons and coaches employed in different departments have appealed the government to implement the scheme soon so that they get the benefit as well.
“We are getting salaries but with no benefit,” a group of in-service sportspersons said.
However, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Hilal Ahmad Parray told Rising Kashmir that the department has its own rules and regulations to implement the scheme in J&K.
“We will definitely work on the proposal and whatever is possible. We will take up the issue with General Administration Department very soon,” he said.
