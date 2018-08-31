Govt fails to formulate regularization policy for contractual paramedics

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 29:
The career of hundreds of contractual employees working in the associated hospitals of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar is at stake in absence of a regularization policy for them.
The appointments of the paramedical employees like laboratory, x-ray, theatre, and anesthesia assistants, nurses, as well as pharmacists were made on temporary basis in 2011 for six years under SRO-384 without any regularization policy.
They had to be terminated after six years but they continued their services. Neither they were terminated nor had GMC released their salary since then.
The employees had then approached High Court which had given directions for the release of salary. Their salary is now being released for the remaining period.
The incumbents working on various posts in the six associated hospitals which serve as main tertiary care hospital are feeling insecure as the authorities are not serious to frame a policy for their regularization.
A paramedic working on academic arrangement said they have been working with zeal and zest and at par with regular employees of associated hospitals.
“We were at the frontlines during 2014 floods, and 2016 unrest but the government is not serious in making our future secure, despite taking up the issue with the Health and Medical Education Department and higher authorities a number of times,” he said.
The angry employees said that they have been left in the lurch and their future hangs in balance.
They say most of them have crossed the age eligibility to apply afresh for such posts, if advertised.
Pertinently, as per norms the incumbents had to be terminated or relieved after the posts were filled up on a permanent basis but nothing has been decided so far by the government.
They accused the concerned authorities of neglecting their plights over the years. They have requested the government to come clear on the policy, and save the future of hundreds of employees awaiting regularization.
Interestingly, the file for creation of posts, is gathering dust before the government over the years, while the Health and Medical Education Department is also unmoved.
However, Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid said that they have proposed the issue of employees to the government.
Rashid added, “It is under consideration.”
“This was a temporary arrangement. They were supposed to be terminated after six years but they went on strike at that time. We have taken up their case with the government and authorities have to take a call on it,” she said.
Rashid said they have been pleading for their regularization. “The file for the creation of various posts has been sent to the government but it is being delayed by vested interest people,” said the principal.
