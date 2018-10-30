Govt fails to enforce Drugs and Magic Remedies Act

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 23:
The State Government has failed to enforce the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act with certain prohibited advertisements being published in violation of the norms mentioned in the Act, officials said on Tuesday.
The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 2018, was enacted by former J&K Governor, NN Vohra two months before but there has been no further development to strengthen the law.
An official in the health department said the government has not notified the enforcement agency to implement the Act, which prohibits advertisements of certain drugs for the treatment of diseases and disorders. The practice of prohibited advertisements is rampant.
“This is a major issue we are facing. Once the enforcement is notified, everyone will be clear. If that is done there will be clarity of approach in case of any violation,” the official said.
The Act is aimed to control the advertisement of drugs and to prohibit the advertisement of certain cases of remedies alleged to possess magic qualities and to provide for matters and to provide matters connected therein.
Due to the delay in enforcement of the Act, health experts in Kashmir have voiced their concern over the violation of norms stating that many health care providers are illegally putting names of diseases in advertisements.
Expressing displeasure over the rampant practice, a senior doctor at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar said advertisements mentioning names of diseases is illegal.
“It is ethically wrong. A doctor can advertise the name of clinics and address but not the names of the diseases and the treatment,” he said.
A retired administrator at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura (SKIMS) said any doctor should treat a patient not the disease.
“There is no need to mention in public the names of drugs like for sexual pleasure and menstrual disorder in women,” he said.
He termed the practice rubbish. The administrator who is a doctor too said a lot of things are happening in the advertisements of doctors.
“There are some doctors who claim of doing wonders. They self-acclaim it. Fake advertisements and fake claims are totally wrong. They are cheating people,” he said.
Contrary to the norms many diseases are seen mentioned in the advertisements both in media and at public places while as there is still no monitoring mechanism for the same.
However, the Act prohibits advertisements of drugs and remedies that claim to have magical properties and makes doing so a cognizable offense.
Many people who spoke to Rising Kashmir complain that they have seen misleading advertisements related to drugs and treatment of diseases. Two months ago a self-proclaimed doctor was exposed who was running illegal clinics in north Kashmir.
Principal Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo said they are going to sanitize concerned officers and vowed to enforce the Act.
“We will be training the concerned directors both in Kashmir and Jammu to enforce the same. Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers, and other concerned officials will be asked to implement the law in letter and spirit,” he said.