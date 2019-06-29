Govt fails to construct bus stops in City

June 29, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

SMC could complete only two out of 20 bus stops in 2018: SMC Commissioner

As the government is mulling to start electric buses, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has failed to construct bus-stops, mark zebra crossings on major roads in the city leaving pedestrians, commuters at risk.

According to a senior official at SMC in the year 2018, the district administration has designated more than 140 bus-stops to be constructed in Srinagar city.

“Unfortunately only few were constructed by SMC leaving others unfinished. Earlier the government had directed the corporation to construct them within one year but it has been more than one year and things have remained unchanged,” the official said.

Majid Nabi, a commuter at Karanagar said there are no bus stops in the city, and government has failed to construct them at major road junctions.

“Public transport including mini-buses is major cause of traffic jam in city as they can be seen boarding passengers everywhere,” he said.

Even outside major hospitals in the city, there are no bus stops, zebra crossings, he said.

“There is an urgent need for proper bus shelters for commuters who wait long near major junctions on regular basis,” he said.

Barring few roads in city, there are no traffic lights, zebra crossings, and bus stops, which is risking lives of commuters. However, in Master Plan, the government has claimed to construct bus stops at major junctions in the city.

Another commuter, Bashir Lone at Bemina said due to the absence of bus stops unwanted traffic jams have become a norm in Srinagar city.

“If the government is planning to ply electric buses in city, they should first construct the bus stops to avoid traffic jams,” he said.

Lone said there is a dearth of enough bus shelters in the city which needs to get highlighted. Even at some locations bus stops are being used for commercial purposes, he said.

“Outside J&K, public transport boards and de-boards passengers at designated terminals rather than stopping at every nook and corner of the city,” he said.

As per the government, around 20 electric buses will soon hit the city roads but the absence of bus stops may affect their smooth run.

SMC Commissioner, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai told Rising Kashmir that around 20 bus-stops were to be constructed in the year 2018 but due to many reasons they were left incomplete.

“Out of 20 bus stops, only two were completed and the remaining 18 will be completed in next three years,” he said.