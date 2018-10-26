Govt fails to compensate academic losses in troubled Kashmir

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Dircetorate of Schoool Education Kashmir (DSEK) has failed to implement its circular regarding compensation of accademic losses in restive Kashmir region.
The new academic calendar was announced by Director, School Education Department, Ghulam Nabi Itoo in the month of May. In an order issued earlier, DSEK had said that in order to to avoid the loss in academics—due to shutdowns and unforeseen events, the next holiday after the strike day should be deemed as the working day to compensate loss of accadmics.
However, no one from district education authority in Kashmir excluding central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has not adhered to the orders of Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and instead started taking zero and extra classes to compensate the loss.
The students informed Rising Kashmir that they were forced by their concerned school authorities to go for zero classes in the morning. “We were happy with the DSEK orders regarding compensating of academic losses in holidays, but the zero classes in the morning were disturbing the timetable of classes.”
Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar, Mudasir Fazili said that he doesn’t have any information of compensating the academic losses.
“I don’t have any report whether any academic loss was compensated anywhere in the district, I just know that we have completed the syllabi in all schools,” he said.
CEO Ganderbal Gayas-u-Din said, “In our district, hartals were observed in the only town and we have compensated nine days of hartals in the next holidays after the strike.”
He said that conducting working classes in holidays has helped a lot in completing the syllabi.
Rather than utilizing the holidays to compensate for academic losses, many schools skipped assembly, morning prayers to fill the gap of the losses.
CEO Kupwara, Muhammad Yousuf said that the academic losses were not compensated in any holidays but by taking zero and extra classes.
“We sometimes were asking the students to go for zero classes in the morning instead of morning assembly to compensate the losses.”
However, many students of the district said that they were unable to reach school in the morning for zero classes because there was no transport facility for those students who have come to their respective schools from 4-5 Kilometres of distance.
CEO Baramulla, Mohammad Shafi War, said that there was no loss of any academics in the district because no strike was observed there. Students in south Kashmir—which has emerged as hotbed of the strikes and hartals this year—said that no academic loss was compensated there but the officials of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag claim that they covered the entire syllabus of all classes in their respective districts. CEO Shopian, Mohammad Sadiq said, “No losses were compensated in district Shopian here and this month three days of academic days were lost due to law and order situation.”
From last two months only 10 percent of academic loss was witnessed and in those months 35-40 working days were recorded. In Shopian district, the work of the schools was hit for more than 25 days, till July end. Pertinently, the students have faced a loss of more than 25 days of academic work in many schools of south Kashmir’s Shopian town and adjacent localities in view of the frequent closure of schools during law and order situations.