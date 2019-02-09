‘Govt failing to provide health care facilities to people’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 8:
The Civil Society Forum Kashmir (CSFK-H), Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), eminent doctors and various other eminent organizations of the state have slammed the government for its failure in providing healthcare facilities to the people especially to those living in far flung rural areas during the harsh winter conditions.
“It is for the first time that people of the State especially those belonging to Kashmir are suffering due to failure of government in keeping medical and health care intact during the harsh winters,” read a joint statement issued by CSF-H, KEA, eminent doctors and other personalities.
It said the healthcare system has been badly affected by the strike of NHM employees for last 25 days.
“Due to the strike, the vaccination drives like pulse polio and others have been severely hit across the state. Over 65% of health centres including Primary Health Care Centres, Community Health Centres, and Sub District Hospitals are already facing shortage of doctors and other paramedic staff. And the strike of NHM doctors has further worsened the situation in the State, especially in the far flung areas,” read the statement.
The joint statement urged the government to immediately restore the healthcare across the State.
It also appealed NHM employees to immediately call off the strike on humanitarian basis in view of the hostile weather conditions in the state.
“The government should accept all their genuine demands without any further delay,” added the statement.