Govt failed to provide 2014 flood compensation: Traders

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
Four years after the September 2014 floods struck Kashmir, the Valley traders who suffered massive damage to businesses are still counting their losses.
Srinagar city was the worst hit by 2014 floods and businesses suffered losses worth crores of rupees. Around 3214 traders had submitted affidavits, seeking compensation to their losses due to 2014 floods.
Mustafa, the owner of Medicare Immediate Centre at Karanagar, said he suffered losses to the tune of Rs 17 crores due to devastating floods.
He said the expensive machines damaged in the floods 2014 completely and they he to buy all machines afresh to revive his business.
“We got some insurance money due to which we were able to compensate our losses to some extent. Only Rs 2000 were given by government as compensation under rehabilitation which is equivalent to nothing,” Mustafa said.
Mushataq Ahmad, another businessman who owns Kohinoor Book Centre and Kohinoor Publications said he lost everything in the floods “but was not compensated by the government”.
“We applied for loans to construct or repair our shops. We could not restore the shop to that position which it was before floods,” Ahmad said.
Kohinoor Book Centre and Kohinoor Publications were started by Ahmad’s grandfather in 1985.
“But, unfortunately, we lost everything during floods.”
Mushataq said authorities sought 16-digit bank account numbers in concerned Tehsil offices for compensation.
“But only 20000 were transferred to our accounts,” he said.
Mushtaq said authorities had promised them that they would disburse the amount by the end of July 2015.
“The deadline ended but we are yet to receive the aid,” he said
Aijaz Shahdar, Vice-Chairman of the Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), an amalgam of traders’ bodies said that Government discriminated with traders by not compensating the losses to them.
“We are still not able to revive our business from last 4 years. Almost 4 lakh traders got affected during floods. Every sector got affected by the floods due to which all the business reached on the zero level,” he said.
He said that after four years of the devastating floods most of the flood victims borrowed loans from banks to revive their business.
“The traders still could not fully repay the loans so far,” Shahdar said.
He said that it was unfortunate that even after four years they were still awaiting rehabilitation.
“Some of the victims among the traders were compensated but around 65 per cent of them are still waiting for sufficient compensation,” Shahdar Told Rising Kashmir
He further added that a lot of traders are now losing their hope of receiving any aid from the government.
Shahdar said traders and shopkeepers of the city centre are not doing good business as they were drastically affected due to floods.
“The 2016 unrest happened and shops of the area remained shut for around six months. The last four years have been very bad for us and we require major motivation from the government so that business activities revived fully,” he said.
