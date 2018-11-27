Govt failed to provide 100% electricity in 70 years: Zaffer Mir

Srinagar, Nov, 21:
Senior mainstream social and political activist, Er Zaffer Mir (Lasjan), Wednesday said J&K government has failed to provide 100% electricity in the past 70 years and people continue to face power outages causing immense inconvenience to them especially during winters.
In a statement, he said the Power Development Department (PDD) continuous to resort to daily power cuts despite people paying electricity bills adding to their woes.
Mir said the Jammu and Kashmir Government has not been able to provide 100% electricity in the last 70 years and there is a shortfall of 800 MWs which is not being addressed.
“State government is producing 1212 MW from 21 projects and 2009 MWs from 7 projects ( 7 are central not state). So there remains the unfilled gap of 800 MWs. State should attract investors or have plan or grant for producing 800 MWs to overcome the shortfall,” he said.
Mir said there is a requirement of 2100 MWs of electricity in Kashmir alone but it receives only 1300 MWs to meet the power demand while the authorities at the helm are mute as the state brings most of the electricity outside and only 25% power is produced in winter.
“Consumers are facing inconvenience because of unscheduled power cuts during the winters which is yet to end in the state. Still, we have no consumer satisfaction,” he said adding that the unprecedented power outages plunged the valley into darkness after the recent snowfall and caught PDD authorities napping.
He alleged that there had been poor electric maintenance as supply lines still pass via trees risking peoples’ lives at several places. “The department is also not going for the seasonal branch cutting which could help to avoid erratic power cuts,” said Mir.
Taking a dig at the state government for failing to deal with the power crisis the political activist said the department was running short on manpower and putting its men at risk.
“PDD has only 7000 employees in Kashmir. An additional 5000 more are need-based working on peanuts. The department has improper safety measures,” he said while demanding for the up-gradation in training, testing, inspection and commissioning wing of the PDD.
Expressing serious concern over the loss of PDD employees, Mir said the compensation issues in case of accidental death and because of electrocution was being delayed.
“Mostly of casual laborers have lost their lives. But their families aren’t covered under government benefits. The compensation policy is inadequate,” he said.
Mir stated that the linemen have been suffering this fate and stating that there is an improper safety mechanism in their parent department.