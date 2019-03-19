Govt faces officers’ dearth for 37 deptts in Ladakh

March 19, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

GAD keeps placement of officers to JK’s new division on backburner

Following the creation of Ladakh division last month, the State administration is facing a shortage of administrative officers to be posted in the region for over 37 directorate-level departments along with a full-fledged Divisional Commissioner’s office.

As per the sources, the General Administration Department (GAD) has put the posting of officers for the new departments on the backburner as the State administration is bracing for superannuation of 24 civil service officers along with two dozen odd officers of the Police department.

Last month, the government had appointed Suagat Biswas as the first Divisional Commissioner for Ladakh with an additional charge of Secretary Information and Technology department.

A GAD order has mandated Biswas to be stationed in Ladakh for three weeks and in the secretariat for a week during a month.

Sources in the GAD said the administrative division for Ladakh would have to continue to be on papers only as the government was battling “additional charge syndrome” in the civil secretariat.

A top official, wishing anonymity said, “The posts for new officers for Ladakh division will have to be sanctioned by GAD and then sent to the Public Service Commission for filling up. It will take years for sanction from the GAD because they require the go-ahead from the Finance department.”

The official said till then the “additional charge syndrome” would continue to force the people of Ladakh to visit the capital cities as officers of their directorates would be stationed in their main department of posting.

He said the amount of time taken by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to fill up KAS and KPS posts in the recent years would add up to the lack of officers.

In the IAS cadre, Suresh Kumar, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Lokesh Dutt Jha, Shahid Anayatullah, Hilal Ahmad Parray and Basharat Saleem are scheduled to retire this year while K B Aggarwal and Muhammad Javed Khan both from the IAS cadre have already retired earlier this year.

In the KAS cadre, a dozen odd officers would retire in 2019.

In April, Peerzada Hafizullah Shah, Laiq Parvez, Ravi Paul Magotra and Devinder Kumar, will retire from services.

In May, Anil Kumar Gupta, Muhammad Hussain Mir and Raja Jee Bhat are retiring in May while Manmohan Singh is retiring in July.

Also Choudhary Rashid Azam Inqalabi and Ghulam Rasool are retiring in August while in September, Avtar Singh Chib and Suman Bala are retiring.

In October, Nasir Ahmad Naqash would superannuate besides Sunita Anand would retire in December.

Earlier this year, Dara Singh Kotwal, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Saleem Shishgar, Muhammad Ishaq Shah and Muhammad Shafi Dar have already attained superannuation.

In the ongoing month, Dr Abdul Rashid, Manohar Lal Raina, Abdul Hamid, Avtar Krishan Koul, and Abdul Rashid Mir are also retiring.

Among the IPS cadre, ADGP Law and Order, and Security Muneer Ahmad Khan is retiring along with four more officers.

Under the KPS cadre, 13 officers are also attaining superannuation during the next 12 months.