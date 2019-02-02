About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt extends joining time for newly appointed MOs by 10 days

Published at February 02, 2019 02:56 AM 0Comment(s)105views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Feb 1:

 Keeping in view the inclement weather condition in the state, the government has extended the joining time of the newly appointed Medical Officers by 10 days enabling them to reach their places of posting without facing any trouble.
Governor, Satya Pal Malik, taking cognizance of the matter, immediately issued directions to Advisor K Vijay Kumar who is holding the charge of Health department to take necessary action in this regard to facilitate these Medical Officers by way of extending joining time to them.
Accordingly, Health & Medical Education Department today issued the order for the extension of joining time by a further period of 10 days i.e, upto 13/02/2019, in respect of candidates (appointees) who have been appointed/posted as Medical Officers vide Government Order No 49-HME of 2019 dated 14/01/2019.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top