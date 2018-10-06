Govt extends deadline for submission of reports on screening of SPOs

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 05:
The government Friday extended deadline for the second time for district-level committees to submit their assessments regarding the performance of Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Jammu and Kashmir police by December 15.
“In partial modification of Government Order No. 921-Home of 2018 dated 12.07.2018, read with Government Order No. 1032-Home of 2018 dated 12-07-2018, it is hereby ordered that the District level Committee(s), shall submit the respective report(s) by or before 15-12-2018,” reads a state home department order issued today.
Initially, the Home department order issued on July 12 had asked the district-level committees to submit the assessment reports about the performance of SPOs within a month.
However, on August 2 the deadline was extended and the committees were asked to submit the respective report by or before September 15.
The three-member committees—headed by respective deputy commissioners with the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID-SB) concerned as members—were tasked to assess and screen the SPOs engaged in the past six years with regard to their appointments, antecedents, and performance from the viewpoint of the job required to be performed by them.
Earlier, Principal Secretary Home, Raj Kumar Goyal had said that the verification work of SPOs was in progress.
The further extension has been ordered as many committees are yet to submit their reports on the matter before the home department and to the director general of police.
The order of extending the time period for verification of SPOs comes days after Police decided to withdraw SPOs from the personal security of protected persons.
This followed after an SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh of Zainpora, Shopian looted seven AK 47 rifles and a pistol from the Srinagar residence of PDP MLA Wachi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir.
Sheikh later joined militant outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen.
The aim of screening the SPOs is to weed-out weed out the undeserving and unsuitable recruits, according to home department’s first order.
There are over 30000 SPOs assisting police in counter-militancy operations, intelligence gathering, and maintenance of law and order and guarding vital installations.
Recent, the Union Home Ministry announced hike in their monthly salary as per the service rendered by them.