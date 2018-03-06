Govt exposed with SC U-turn: Sagar

Faisul YaseenSrinagar, March 05:
Opposition National Conference (NC) General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar Monday said the U-turn of the State government on naming an Army officer in an FIR as an accused in the civilian killings in Shopian in January had exposed it.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Sagar said if the government now says it had named Major Aditya Kumar of 10 Garhwal Rifles, “wrongly” in the FIR No 26/2018 dated January 27, 2018 at Police Station Shopian under sections 336, 307, 302 of Ranbir Penal Code why was it silent during the past month when the saffron parties were demanding dropping of FIR against the Army officer.
“Why did the PDP not tell them then that no FIR has been registered against the Army officer,” he said.
The NC General Secretary said the government had even misled the opposition parties and the NC and even offered support to it for conducting the probe into Shopian killings and punishing the guilty.
“We told the government that we are with you on this but in the end, it all proved to be a hoax,” he said.
Sagar said this was a planned and an organised conspiracy against the people of Kashmir who were being killed and then humiliated by terming the civilians as militants.
He said the fresh killings in the Valley were no different and fitted perfectly in this grand design.
“The statement of the State government in the Supreme Court and the fresh killings have only exposed the government as people understand that whatever was happening was happening in connivance with the government,” the veteran NC leader said.
He said so many killings of Kashmiri civilians had taken place during the past three years of the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in the State that now the opposition feels ashamed to even urge the government for conducting a probe.
Stressing that the government was adding insult to the injury of Kashmiris with these incidents, Sagar said the situation would not improve with these events.
“The fresh bloodbath, Operation All Out, CASO (Cordon and Search Operations), crackdown have only exposed the government that is not even ashamed of condemning the events that it is responsible for,” he said.
The NC General Secretary said people were feeling insecure in the PDP government as the party on the one hand was enacting a drama like its legislator accusing the Army of killings civilians while on the other hand the party denying it did not say any such thing.
He said the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua was being used as an issue to derive political mileage by both the coalition partners.
Sagar said people had lost patience due to the failure of the government, which should introspect where it stands.
“We as an opposition never asked the chief minister to resign for her failures but she should do everything that is in her hand to improve the situation in Kashmir that is leading to bloodshed,” he said. “Her ministers are busy in photo sessions while she is busy visiting Delhi every now and then without anyone in Delhi paying an ear to her.”
The senior NC leader said the CM being the chief of the Unified Headquarters was responsible for the killings in Kashmir.
“Who’s killings civilians in Kashmir, and who’s shattering Kashmir’s economy with these acts,” he said.

