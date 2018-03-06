Govt executing ‘genocide’ of Kashmiri

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman, Haji Mohammed Yasin Khan Monday condemned the Shopian killings terming it “genocide” of Kashmiri's Muslims by the government.
In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said: “Such dance of death cannot facilitate restoration of peace. If Chief Minister says that killings won’t resolve Kashmir why do killings continue to take place.”
In the garb of AFSPA, “the Army and other armed forces have been unleashing terror on innocent Kashmiris and that human rights violations have reached the proportions of war crimes.”
