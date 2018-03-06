About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt executing ‘genocide’ of Kashmiri

Published at March 06, 2018 03:11 AM 0Comment(s)1044views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

The Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman, Haji Mohammed Yasin Khan Monday condemned the Shopian killings terming it “genocide” of Kashmiri's Muslims by the government.
In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said: “Such dance of death cannot facilitate restoration of peace. If Chief Minister says that killings won’t resolve Kashmir why do killings continue to take place.”

In the garb of AFSPA, “the Army and other armed forces have been unleashing terror on innocent Kashmiris and that human rights violations have reached the proportions of war crimes.”

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top