Govt enlists 40000 new cases for pension under social security schemes

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 11:
The Governor’s Administration Tuesday approved sanction of 40000 new cases for old age, widow and specially-abled pension under various social security schemes.
A spokesman of the Social Welfare Department said district-wise cases approved for additional sanction include 3240 for Srinagar, 1109 for Ganderbal, 3165 for Budgam, 2600 for Anantnag, 2720 for Kulgam, 1340 for Pulwama, 347 for Shopian, 3147 for Baramulla, 2158 for Bandipora, 3860 for Kupwara, 140 for Leh, 457 for Kargil, 4115 for Jammu, 1292 for Kathua, 1445 for Udhampur, 1594 for Rajouri, 1810 for Poonch, 1424 for Reasi, 1113 for Ramban, 549 for Kishtwar, 1125 for Samba and 1250 for Doda.
He said the move would go a long way in reducing pendency of cases and the bring the most deserving persons under the much-needed social security net through National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS).
The Governor’s Administration has also directed the District Level Sanctioning Committees of Social Welfare Department to immediately sanction 11178 new cases against the weeded-out cases as per the numbers combed out in each district.
The spokesman said with the replacement of weeded out cases, more than 50000 deserving new beneficiaries would receive monthly pension of Rs 1000.