Govt enhances pecuniary competence of Revenue officers

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Governor’s administration has enhanced the pecuniary competence of the revenue officers under the Jammu and Kashmir state Land Acquisition Act, Samvat, 1990.

As per an order issued by the Revenue department, the Government has empowered Financial Commissioner Revenue with Rs 30 cr pecuniary competence, Divisional Commissioner with Rs 20 crore and Deputy Commissioner Rs 10 crore pecuniary competence.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Secretary Shahid Anaytulla, said that the enhancement in pecuniary competence of these revenue officers will expedite the disbursement of land compensation and boost the developmental activities.