Govt engages faculty for new medical colleges

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
In a bid to strengthen medical education, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department has engaged faculty members for three New Medical Colleges in the state on temporary arrangement.
The engagement has been made on temporary basis after recommended by the Selection Committee in various disciplines for the new medical colleges to start MBBS courses for mid-2019.
As per orders issued by the H&ME department, it has engaged 26 faculty members—which includes 13 professors, 8 associate professors and 5 assistant professors.
The faculty engagements have been made for Baramulla, Anantnag and Doda Medical Colleges. However, Rajouri, Doda and Kathua districts will soon see the engagement.
The academic arrangement has been made in terms of SRO-24 of 2019 dated 10.01.2019, for a period of one year or till the post is filled up on regular basis, whichever is earlier.
“They shall report to the Principals, of the concerned Medical Colleges for joining within a period of 21 days from the date of issuance of this order, failing which her appointment shall stand cancelled without any further notice,” reads the order issued by Principal Secretary to the Government, H&ME department Atal Dulloo. The arrangement are on temporary basis for teaching purposes only and shall not confer upon her any special claim for appointment against the post on regular basis.
“When the same is made through Public Service Commission, they shall have to execute an agreement with the Government on in terms of SRO-24 of 2019. Their engagement shall be regulated under other terms and conditions as specified in the said SRO,” it said.
The new medical colleges came to criticism last year when Union Health Ministry refused permission to the state for starting the MBBS courses causing loss of medical seats.
An official in H&ME Department said that the five New Medical Colleges are a priority for the department saying that they are mulling to start the admission for MBBS courses.
“Selections for various posts have been fast-tracked to start admissions from June-2019,” he said adding they are struggling to make the medical colleges functional. The official said that for each medical college, the state government has allotted 100 MBBS seats and over 600 posts of doctors and technical staff. The Union Health Ministry in 2014 announced five new medical colleges in to boost the health sector in the state.