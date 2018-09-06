Govt ends interviews for Medical Officers’ selection

Approves opening 40 new degree colleges across JK
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 05:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik approved amendment in the Jammu Kashmir Health and Family Welfare (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2013, in so far as it relates to dispensing of interviews for selection to the posts of Medical Officers in the Health and Medical Education Department.
The SAC directed the Health and Medical Education Department to immediately formulate and finalize the eligibility and selection criteria for the posts of Medical Officers, including the standard of written test in consultation with the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.
The Health and Medical Education Department is one of the essential services departments and Medical Officers are the cutting-edge level functionaries and backbone of the Health Department.
The decision to dispense with oral test would enable fast track recruitment of these Medical Officers in the larger public interest, which in turn would further improve the patient care across the State including in far flung and remote pockets.
There are over 1000 vacancies of Medical Officers, which if filled fast, would improve the health services in the State.
The SAC also decided to open 40 new degree colleges in a phased manner across the State, including the 26 degree colleges already sanctioned.
While acknowledging the need for opening up of more colleges in un-served areas to provide access to hitherto deprived sections of the society and increasing the enrolment at college level which was the need of the hour, the SAC decided to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Finance with Principal Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring, Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education and Secretary, School Education as its members to finalize the phasing of sanctioned colleges, and examine the feasibility of likely locations for new colleges; keeping in view the prescribed norms besides factors like enrolment, student-teacher ratio, faculty deployment, geographical conditions and financial requirement.
Based on the recommendations of the committee, the Higher Education Department would seek approval of the competent authority to the operationalization of the sanctioned and new colleges in a phased manner.
The SAC also endorsed the opening of a degree college at Drass done with prior approval and concurrence of Finance and Planning departments.
It also welcomed the opening of model degree colleges at Villgam in Kupwara and Paddar in Kishtwar districts under RUSA 2.0 for which necessary orders to modify the sanction from State Plan to RUSA 2.0 was also directed.
The SAC decided that opening of two Administrative Staff Colleges, one each at Srinagar and Jammu, after due examination of the level, scope and location of the Administrative Staff Colleges would be done by the aforementioned committees.
The phasing of opening up of new colleges shall be subject to and supported by adequate funds with faculty and staff to enable the new colleges to have good standards from inception.
The increase in colleges is essential so that more and more youth get the benefit of college education and the gross enrolment rises further from the current 26 percent. This would be the best way for youth to get gainful employment and lead prosperous, happy lives.