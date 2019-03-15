About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Govt employees not paid additional one-month salary for poll duties

CEO writes to Prpl Secy Finance, seeks funds

 Amid non-payment of one-month additional salary for government employees engaged in local bodies’ polls last year, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has written to Principal Secretary Finance seeking funds for salary.
The CEO in his official letter said the funds meant for disbursement of one-month additional salary of Rs 52.52 crore to the polling staff had not been sanctioned till date.
The CEO has sought funds from the Finance department as the additional salary had been pending for more than three months now.
The State government had last week written to all Deputy Commissioners, seeking details from them about what had happened to the orders pertaining to the disbursement of one-month additional salary to the State government employees who had discharged poll duties last October.
The release of additional salary was ordered last year through a government order after the urban local bodies polls were completed in December.
“Sanction is hereby accorded for the payment of one-month additional salary, wages and remuneration as the case may be, in respect of employees as were deployed for conduct of Municipal Panchayat Elections, 2018 or both,” an order issued by General Administration Department last year reads.
However, till date the additional salary has not been disbursed to the employees.
The government announced a month's salary as incentive to employees deputed for Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat poll duty.
However, the Finance department is yet to order the release of additional salary.
The government had announced this incentive keeping in view the prevailing situation in the Valley last year.
The CEO’s letter has also come in the backdrop of upcoming parliamentary polls slated to begin from April 11 in the State.

 

