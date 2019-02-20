Govt employees continue to boycott duties

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 19:
The government employees from Kashmir continued to boycott duties for the second consecutive day following attacks on their residential quarters by a violent mob.
Fearing attack on their families, the employees are demanding a safe passage for their families to home before returning to work.
Employees Coordination Committee Civil Secretariat, Chairman Ghulam Rasool Mir said the State administration was yet to meet their demands.
“In our meeting with Governor’s Advisor K K Sharma on Monday, we were told that the Chief Secretary will take a final call on our demands but we have not received any communication from the administration so far,” Mir said. “Thus we continued to boycott duties today as well.”
Curfew was imposed in Jammu city last Thursday after a mob set ablaze dozens of vehicles of Kashmiris and vandalized properties of a particular community living in different parts of the city.
The mob was protesting against the killings of 40 CRPF personnel in a Fidayeen attack in Pulwama last week.
The protesters attacked Kashmiri-dominated government quarters at Janipur, Subash Nagar, Company Colony and tried to set ablaze several residential quarters of employees belonging to Kashmir.
The Darbar Move Employees Federation (DMEF) President, Owais Wani also said no employee turned up for work on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Tuesday called for a pen-down strike and protests on February 22 against the harassment of Kashmiris in Jammu and outside.