Govt dismisses 91 more newly-recruited doctors

April 20, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Won’t allow doctors to block posts: Dulloo

The government has cancelled the appointment of 91 more Medical Officers (MO), who were recently appointed by the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department and failed to join their duties.

An order issued by H&ME Department stated that the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu and Kashmir had on April 16 furnished details of MOs, who failed to join their places of postings despite issuance of a notice on March 14.

“Therefore the probation of 61 MOs appointed vide Government Order No: 49-HME of 14-01-2019, who had submitted joining reports but were not continuing at their place of postings as on date despite issuance of final notice, are hereby terminated and discharged from services,” reads the order.

In another order, the health department stated that both the directorates (Kashmir and Jammu) have furnished information of 30 MOs, who have failed to join their places of postings upto the last date of joining.

“It is ordered that the appointments in respect of 30 MOs appointed vide Govt. order 49-H&ME of 2019 dated 14-01-2109 shall be deemed to have been cancelled,” reads the order.

The health department has also received inputs that 24 Medical Officers in the state, who after submitting their joining reports are not physically continuing at their respective place of postings, and pursuing postgraduate courses in State’s medical colleges.

“It is violation of initial appointment order. They (24) are hereby given final opportunity to resume duties within 7 days failing which they shall be deemed to have been discharged,” said an official.

Secretary H&ME department, Atal Dulloo told Rising Kashmir that over two months out of 921 MOs appointed, only 300 doctors have joined their places as of now.

“We will get the waiting list of MOs soon from Public Service Commission (PSC). We had, in fact, received a list from the PSC but that was incomplete and was filled with many discrepancies. We are in touch with them,” he said.

Dulloo said there are 350 doctors in the waiting list. “We are working to issue appointment orders for them and will update the waiting list”.

He said they are mulling to take decision following the cancellations of medical officer posts, who had been recruited for the peripheral hospitals of the state.

Last year, the state government decided not to allow appointees to continue with their postgraduates/demonstrations in medical colleges.

“They have only one choice either to opt for an appointment or opt out and go for studies and next candidates from waiting will be considered for appointment,” Dulloo said.

As per him, the department was working on implementing transfer policy in letter and spirit to ensure that fresh recruits serve in far off areas for at least six years.

On January 15, the health department issued the appointment orders to 921 Medical Officers to augment the healthcare facilities in the rural areas of the state.

However, on March 14, the government cancelled the appointment of 437 MOs after they failed to join their duties at peripheral hospitals in the state.

