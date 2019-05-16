Govt dismisses 17 more newly recruited docs

May 16, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Waiting list of MOs to be issued in two days: Officials

The government has cancelled the appointment of 17 more Medical Officers (MOs), who were recently appointed by the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, for failing to join their duties.

As per an order issued by the H&ME Department, the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu and Kashmir furnished the details of MOs who failed to join their places of postings despite issuance of a notice in this regard on 18-04-2019.

“In the exercise of powers conferred number rule 21 (1) of the J&K Civil Services Rules, 1956, the probation of 17 MOs appointed vide Order No: 49-HME of 14-01-2019, who had submitted joining reports but were not continuing at their place of postings as on date despite issuance of final notice are hereby terminated,” reads the order.

Earlier, the department had issued notice to them and directed them to resume their duties within seven days which they neglected.

The health department issued appointment orders to 921 MOs on January 15.

However, majority of them did not join their places of postings, prompting authorities to cancel their appointment orders, which delayed induction of new officers in decrepit health sector.

A senior official in health department said out of 921 medical officers appointed earlier, only 300 doctors have joined their places of posting as of now.

“We are working on the waiting list of MOs. The final list will be issued within two days. We had to do postings. That is why it took us more time,” he said.

There are around 350 doctors in the waiting list who are eagerly waiting for the final list from the last two months.

Last year, the government decided not to allow appointees to continue with their postgraduates/demonstrations in medical colleges.

“They have to have either opt for an appointment or opt out and go for studies and next candidates from waiting list will be considered for appointment,” it had stated.

On March 14, the health department cancelled appointment of 437 MOs for failing to join their duties, followed by 91 on April 20 and now 17, which makes it to 545 cancellation orders in the last four months.

The department is facing huge problem as doctors are leaving for Middle East and West after completing their studies at government expense in the state.

As per the recent Economic Survey report, the doctor-patient ratio in J&K is 1:1,658 as against the recommended norm of 1:1,000 by the World Health Organization.

